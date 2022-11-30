Deer Shed Festival announces first names including The Comet Is Coming, The Delgados, Public Service Broadcasting & more

The Comet Is Coming, Public Service Broadcasting, The Delgados, Gaz Coombes, The Big Moon, This Is The Kit, BCUC, Dream Wife, Gwenno, Rae Morris, Steam Down, W. H. Lung, Grove, Panic Shack, Plastic Mermaids, Rozi Plain, Skinny Pelembe, The Mary Wallopers, All Day Breakfast Café, Ditz, Holiday Ghosts, Jim Ghedi, Pale Blue Eyes, Sister Wives, Stephen Durkan & The Acid Commune, Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan

deershedfestival.com

28th – 31st JULY 2023

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed have shared the first line up announcement for 2023’s thirteenth edition of the festival. A family-friendly event with an uncompromised cutting-edge cultural programme, the family-owned, independent festival have announced the first acts scheduled to appear including main stage headliners The Comet Is Coming, Public Service Broadcasting & The Delgados.

Mercury-nominated cosmic jazz group The Comet Is Coming will be taking on Friday night main stage duties for their Deer Shed debut and bringing their enthralling live show with them. Headlining the Saturday of Deer Shed are returning heroes Public Service Broadcasting, who will headline the festival for the first time. The instrumental masterminds will be bringing their incredible live show to the Deer Shed main stage, the perfect platform for the audio-visual spectacle the band are known and loved for.

Following the announcement of their return earlier this year, the recently reformed Glasgow indie legends The Delgados will close the Sunday of Deer Shed. Creators of an impeccable collection of five iconic records and unwitting founders of Glasgow’s Chemikal Underground label, the quartet will be stopping by Baldersby Park to close the main stage following a run of headline shows in January – their first in seventeen years.

Joining them in North Yorkshire next summer is London indie-heroes The Big Moon, British music icon and Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, treasured alt-folk group This Is The Kit, thrilling neo-punks Dream Wife, much-hyped DIY outfit Panic Shack and fast-rising dream poppers Pale Blue Eyes.

Also announced today are Bristol songwriter Rozi Plain, artist collective Steam Down, Brighton post-punks DITZ, afro-psychedelic future pop collective BCUC and many more.

While music remains at the heart of Deer Shed, the festival’s acclaimed comedy programme, Science Tent, Feral Farm, Wilderwild area, Workshops, Literature & Spoken Word Stage, Under 5’s activities, food vendors, film screenings, outdoor theatre, crafts, wellbeing activities, outdoor arts and Sports Field will all return in 2023 and be announced in the new year alongside the full music programme.

A three day wonderland of creativity that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation, Deer Shed Festival is an event carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages. A festival for all – families, friends and fans.

Deer Shed 13 will take place on 28-31 July 2023 at Baldersby Park, North Yorkshire – tickets are on sale now.

