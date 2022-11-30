Commissioner Zoë showcases services to support women and girls in North Yorkshire and York

Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe has released a series of short videos to highlight the wide range of services available in North Yorkshire and York to support women and girls, as part of her 16 days of action.

The 16 days of action is part of a global campaign to end gender-based violence and abuse. Celebrated between the UN Day to Eliminate Violence Against Women (25 November) and the UN International Day of Human Rights (10 December) the campaign seeks to call everyone to action to tackle the prevailing pandemic of violence and abuse against women and girls.

Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said: As your Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and York it’s one of my roles to commission services that make a difference to the lives of people across where we live and work. This is all about making the most of the money we receive, your money, which comes from the precept – you pay on your council tax, and from the money the government grant to this area. The services we have in North Yorkshire and York to support women and girls, at some of the most vulnerable times in their lives, have a huge impact and inspire women and girls to gain confidence and begin a positive journey to cope and recover. My overall investment in a variety of Support Services is over 5 million pounds per year and I’m really proud of the work our police and fire Services, community partners, and my office, are doing to tackle violence against women and girls. Please visit my website to find out more about our Innovative and ambitious program of work to address all forms of violence against women and girls.

The six services featured in the videos released this week are:

Independent Sexual Violence Advisor Service

Sexual Assault Referral Centre

Survive

Independent Domestic Violence Advisor Service

Women’s Centre

Crossroads Diversion Scheme

Everyone should feel they are safe wherever they are and whatever they are doing. But, if you’ve been affected by crime and need support you can always contact our Supporting Victims team at any time.

Help and support is available whether or not you have reported to the police.

Supporting Victims

Call:01609 643 100

Visit: https://www.supportingvictims.org/

Strategy to address violence against women and girls

T

o find out more about Zoë’s overarching strategy to address violence against women and girls across North Yorkshire and York visit: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/womenandgirls/

Commissioned Services

To find out more about the services commissioned by Commissioner Zoë and her team visit: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/for-you/services/commissioned-services/

