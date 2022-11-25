White Ribbon Day 2022: A promise from PFCC and her team

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe and her team have today become a White Ribbon supporter organisation, making a promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against Women and Girls.

White Ribbon is the UK’s leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls (VAWG), with a mission to prevent violence against women and girls by addressing its root causes.

By supporting this mission, Commissioner Zoë and her office have committed to raise awareness of the long established and harmful attitudes, systems and behaviours around masculinity that perpetuate gender inequality, encourage people to make the White Ribbon Promise, and help to prevent violence against women and girls before it starts – all of which aligns with the priorities outlined in her own partnership VAWG strategy published earlier this year.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said: I am proud that our organisation now officially supports the work of White Ribbon UK and is part of a national approach to tackle men’s violence against women and girls. This naturally aligns with the work we are already doing locally, which focuses on listening and engaging with women, tackling root causes of violence, increasing public confidence in local police, strengthening our multi-agency approach to address VAWG, enhancing support services for victims and facilitating behaviour change for perpetrators. Whilst my team are making an official White Ribbon Commitment on White Ribbon Day, it’s important to highlight that the work my office do to address violence against women and girls continues 365 days a year.

As part of the official commitment, a male leader within the organisation is encouraged to become a White Ribbon Ambassador and Simon Dennis, Chief Executive & Monitoring Officer at the Commissioner’s Office has taken on this role.