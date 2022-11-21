Young Harrogate politician speaks on behalf of his constituents at the House of Commons

A young Harrogate politician spoke on behalf of his constituents at the House of Commons on Friday 4 November.

Brando Naïm Halloum, 14, is a Member of Youth Parliament (MYP) for Harrogate and Craven. He attended with more than 200 other members, aged between 11 and 18 from across the UK and Overseas Territories.

The young politicians debated the issues chosen by the Make Your Mark ballot, designed to raise interest in current affairs amongst their peers. They voted on ‘the cost-of-living crisis and health’ as the Youth Parliament’s priority campaign for this year.

Brando Naïm Halloum said: The cost of living crisis is at the fore of my generation’s minds, and I am concerned about the clear and disproportionate impact this is having on my constituents’ mental health and wellbeing.

This is the first time the group has met in the Chamber since 2019; and their morning session was chaired by speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Brando Halloum was called upon to speak by Hoyle, in which he expressed his concern and lived experience on the impact discrimination is having on the mental wellbeing of his generation.

Brando said: Meeting MYPs gave me renewed motivation & better insight into how I can enact upon my manifesto pledges of ‘fair & equal treatment’, ‘confidence in our future’ and ‘positive health & wellbeing’. To be elected as MYP and have the chance to represent my constituents in Westminster was a surreal experience – debating issues that matter most to my generation at the heart of our democracy, Parliament. It is now for decision makers, local and national, to ensure action is taken to address these issues. Ensuring no decision about my generation is made without us and that we remain at the heart of these integral conversations.

Beyond Parliament, Brando continues his campaigns, regularly travelling across the country to collaborate and represent the voice of his constituents, discuss issues, debate policies and plan events, as well as shape a new national campaign with the support of government ministers – focussed on the cost of living crisis.

Locally, he informs such efforts by leading frequent focus groups, as a vocal member of the Harrogate Youth Council, his school’s debating team and as an RAF Cadet. He hopes that this combination of activism and action will make a positive difference in his hometown.

Earlier this year, Brando was elected by young people, aged 11-18 across Craven and Harrogate Schools, as part of the MYP (Make Your Mark) vote which took place in schools. Members of the Youth Parliament (MYPs) are elected every two years.

Members of Youth Parliament were joined by Paul Scully MP, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy, Thangam Debbonaire MP, Shadow Leader of the House of the Commons and John Nicolson MP, SNP Spokesperson for the DCMS, all spoke from the despatch box in recognition of the UK Youth Parliament being the only external group allowed to hold debates in the House of Commons Chamber.

To learn more about UK Youth Parliament visit https://www.byc.org.uk/uk/uk-youth-parliament/ and to get in touch with Brando, please email brando.myp@gmail.com