Swiss Chalet pop-up bar & restaurant opens at York Christmas Market

York’s newest Christmas attraction opened on Friday to a fanfare with a difference – from a traditional alpine horn. The Winter Hütte Swiss-style bar and restaurant brings a true taste of the Alps to York’s Christmas Market and during its opening weekend entertained thousands of residents and tourists who came to enjoy the new ski lodge ambience, with capacity visitors in the bar and over 800 people served in the upstairs restaurant.

The two-storey Winter Hütte is a traditional wooden chalet built around a marquee structure, complete with mountain views, red shutters, window boxes, and even rustic cow bells. The pop-up venue comprises a fully-licensed bar area downstairs serving seasonal favourites such as gluhwein and hot chocolate, as well as a special Alpine Star beer from Brew York and a range of cocktails and wines. A gourmet sausage stall The Dog Haus caters for bar patrons as well as passers-by outside.

With its Alpine folk motif curtains, vintage ski posters and sheepskin-covered wooden stools, The Winter Hütte’s apres-ski bar evokes a cosy mountain refuge, with a large stone fireplace and woodburning stove, and window views of snowy village scenes. With live music performances and the scent of gluhwein and bratwurst, The Winter Hütte offers an experience for all the senses this Christmas.

Upstairs The Star Inn at The Winter Hütte brings a relaxed bistro-style restaurant and Swiss-with-a-twist food from one of Yorkshire’s Best-known chefs, the Michelin-starred Andrew Pern, while the outdoor terrace makes a picturesque setting for a festive drink overlooking the Christmas Market. With a broad menu including traditional favourites such as fondue and tartiflette as well as off-piste specials such as pheasant with smoked garlic and a ‘Mont Blanc’ dessert, the ambience is completed by antler chandeliers and stunning black and white vintage photographs from the Swiss village of Zermatt, creating an authentic and cosy dining experience, with table-sharing in true apres-ski style.

Booking is recommended for the restaurant as well as the outdoor drinks terrace at www.winterhutte.co.uk. A deposit of £15 per person is required for the booking and will be fully redeemable against the final bill. For full terms and conditions, please visit the website.

The Winter Hütte is open every day from 17th November 2022 until 1st January 2023, from 9.30am until 11pm (closed on Christmas Day). For any general enquiries, please visit the website or email the team at CanIAlpYou@winterhutte.co.uk.

The Winter Hütte is part of St Nicholas Fair, York’s Christmas Market, in collaboration with Make It York. The Winter Hütte is a joint venture between Coopers Marquees, CMJ Events and The Star Inn the City (York). Combined, the team brings over 60 years of live entertainment and food knowledge to deliver this spectacular new event for York, home to all three companies.