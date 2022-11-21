Junior Soldiers Plant 10,000 White Crocuses on The Stray, Harrogate

On Saturday, 19 November 2022, following Remembrance Sunday, the Junior Soldiers from the Army Foundation College will be planting 10,000 crocus bulbs on the Harrogate Stray.

They are planting a variety called Jeanne d’Arc white which will enhance the line of trees known as Peace Avenue close to The Empress Roundabout (adjacent to Skipton Road). The Peace Avenue, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Harrogate, in 2104, was originally planted by school children from across Harrogate to commemorate the Regiments and soldiers who fought and died in World War One, now over 100 years ago.

This excellent work carried out by the Junior Soldiers goes towards their efforts to achieve their individual Duke of Edinburgh Scheme Awards.

Their commanding officer Lt Daniel Curry said: It will be a privilege to aid in the planting of the white crocuses alongside the Rotary Club of Harrogate. Both the Club and College have given the Junior Soldiers the opportunity to help the local community, complete their Duke of Edinburgh Award and being so close to Remembrance Sunday, remember those who served before them and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The event was attended by the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Councillor Victoria Oldham “the planting of white crocuses along the Peace Avenue will help enhance the avenue dedicated to service personnel who served in the first world war and it is very fitting that the Junior Soldiers are able to support this venture by the Rotary Club of Harrogate”