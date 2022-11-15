Cocaine seized and three arrested after vehicles searched

Two men and a woman have been arrested after officers stopped two cars and found dozens of bags of cocaine.

Two different vehicles were searched in the Harrogate area.

As well as suspected cocaine, a lock knife was also found in one of the cars and the driver was found to be banned from driving.

A man in his 20s has been charged with possessing a blade and driving while disqualified. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class-A drugs.

A woman, also in her 20s was also arrested on suspicion of class-A drug offences.

A second man in the other vehicle, who is in his 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class-A drugs.

All were bailed following the drug arrests on Thursday to allow the substances to be inspected by a laboratory as part of police investigations.