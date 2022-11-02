Our Angels receives £12,000 donation from Harrogate Borough Council

This week (Monday), Our Angels was presented with a cheque for £12,000 from Harrogate Borough Council.

Twice a year, the borough council’s bereavement services raise money through the recycling of metals recovered from cremations with consent from the bereaved families. The recycled metals include those used in the construction of the coffins and in orthopaedic implants such as hip, knee and replacement joints.

The charity chosen for the last six-months is Our Angels.

Our Angels were formed in Jan 2009 when a group of bereaved parents joined together to make a difference.

Over the last 13 years, the registered charity has gone from strength to strength and continues to support families on the journey of losing a baby and makes sure that nobody ever feels alone as they face this heartbreak.

Councillor Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: I’d like to thank those families who, during a difficult time, have consented to us recycling metals recovered. By raising this money, everyone involved has done their bit to helping local charities such as Our Angels.

Emma Lofthouse, chairperson of Our Angels, said: Without generous donations like this one from Harrogate Borough Council, Our Angels would not be able to provide its vital support services for bereaved parents. Although, sadly, we can’t stop the loss of a baby, we can make sure that every family who faces a loss knows that there is support out there for them. Every penny we receive goes into caring for families in their hardest moments, from the memory boxes, sibling support packs, miscarriage care packs, right through to the vital equipment we supply to the Harrogate Hospital Maternity ward.