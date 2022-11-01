Squeeze “Food for thought” EP profits to independent food banks – 2 Nov 22 at Harrogate Convention Centre

Squeeze will play the Harrogate Convention Centre on 2 November 2022

Some tickets still available

Profits to independent UK food banks

Title track, a brand new song, is a social commentary on the cost of living crisis, and the increasing reliance on food banks

Special guest, Dr John Cooper Clarke

As they prepare to embark on their ‘Food For Thought’ 25 date UK tour, British music legends Squeeze announce the release of a new six track EP on November 4th 2022. The title track, ‘Food For Thought’, is a brand new song written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, that is a pithy commentary on society, the cost of living crisis, and the increasing reliance on food banks.

Glenn Tilbrook said: It’s terrible and wrong that so many people have no choice other than the help that food banks provide to feed their family. That there are so many people who have to choose between food and heating is a disgrace.

Also included on the EP are new recordings of ‘The Very First Dance’ and ‘Electric Trains’ as well as live recordings of ‘In Quintessence’, ‘Slap and Tickle’ and ‘The Day I Get Home’ recorded at the Liverpool Philharmonic.

Profits from the EP, which will be released digitally and sold on CD at the shows, will go to Independent UK food banks.

TOUR WILL SUPPORT ANTI-POVERTY CHARITY THE TRUSSELL TRUST

In addition to the donations to independent foodbanks from the EP, Squeeze are also continuing their relationship with the anti-poverty charity The Trussell Trust. Throughout the tour Squeeze and their fans will once again be supporting the charity which provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Co-founder Chris Difford said: It’s so sad that in these times people have to lean on local food banks to feed their families, please support The Trussell Trust by offering as much as you can afford and enjoy the music we have created.

Right now, millions of people across the country are facing a cost of living crisis as food and energy prices soar and families are feeling the biggest squeeze on incomes in a generation. That’s why attendees on the tour are being invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network. Here is a link to information on the items that are requested: https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate-food/. Previous tours by Squeeze and Glenn Tilbrook have raised tonnes of food and thousands of pounds for the charity.

Emma Revie, CEO of The Trussell Trust, said: The cost of living crisis is impacting all of us, but for people on the lowest incomes it means they cannot afford the essentials such as heating or food. We are extremely grateful to Squeeze and all of their fans for kindly donating to the Trussell Trust from their tour, their generosity will help us ensure that food banks across the UK are able to continue delivering vital support this winter.

The 25-date ‘Food For Thought’ tour, which includes a hometown show at Indigo At The O2, will see Squeeze dip into their impressive list of hits and rare gems from throughout their extensive back catalogue. Joined by very special guest and original ‘people’s poet’ Dr John Cooper Clarke, tickets are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership. By 1977 they had made their recording debut and enjoyed a string of hits, establishing the band as not just a passing footnote in new-wave history, but as an important and vital part of quintessential British music. Following solo careers, the Ivor Novello Award-winning duo reunited in 2007 to relaunch Squeeze and have been touring, writing and recording together ever since, returning to the UK album charts and airwaves with 2015’s Cradle To The Grave and 2017’s The Knowledge.

Over the last few years Squeeze have been touring extensively, most recently in the USA with Daryl Hall and John Oates and with Madness on their UK Arena tour. Joining Squeeze on their UK tour is one of Britain’s most outstanding poets – Dr John Cooper Clarke. His anarchic punk poetry has thrilled people for decades and his no nonsense approach to his work has seen his career spanning cultures, audiences, art forms and continents. Dr John Cooper Clarke will take you on an incredible journey with pieces from the new book, poems (old and new) and his usual musings, off the wall chat, riffs, gags and wicked humour.

This comes after the bard of Salford embarked on his ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ tour, based on his memoir, released by Picador. This explored his extraordinary life, filled with remarkable personalities: from Nico to Chuck Berry; Bernard Manning to Linton Kwesi Johnson; Elvis Costello to Gregory Corso; Mark E. Smith to Gil Scott Heron and Joe Strummer and on to more recent fans and collaborators like Alex Turner, Plan B and Guy Garvey.

