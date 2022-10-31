Festive Football 3 for 2 at Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town supporters can attend the below three fixtures for the price of two with our “Festive Football 3 for 2” offer.

Leyton Orient (H) Saturday 12th November

Mansfield (H) Saturday 19th November

Northampton (H) Saturday 10th December

As Christmas is just around the corner, and with a busy run of fixtures ahead, Harrogate Town want to kick off the festive season in style and with your support for the trio of pre-Christmas fixtures.

Prices

Adults can attend all three matches from £40, Concessions from £32, U18s from £16 and U12s from £12. Supporters can spread payments with Klarna, T’s and C’s apply.

To further spread the Christmas cheer, the club will be covering the cost of five randomly selected supporters who take up this offer, to be announced in the days leading up to the below deadline.

The first fixture of our special offer sees current SkyBet League Two leaders Leyton Orient visit The EnviroVent Stadium, before Mansfield arrive a week later.

Our next home fixture included in the offer sees Northampton visit on Saturday 10th December, with the Cobblers looking to continue their form that has them in the top three going into November.

The deadline to take advantage of this offer is Saturday 12th November 2022.