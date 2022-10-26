Harrogate Stray Bonfire Back On

Harrogate Round Table has announced that the annual Stray fireworks, will once again include a bonfire, on Saturday 5th November 2022.

Volunteers from Harrogate Round Table, who organise the annual charity event, now in its 51st year, have reversed the decision made in September to not include a bonfire at this year’s event.

Andy Rickard from Harrogate Round Table said: Due to the cancellation of six bonfire and fireworks displays run by neighbouring Leeds City Council, we have taken the decision to reinstate the annual bonfire alongside the fireworks and live entertainment on the Stray this November. Unlike other council-run fireworks displays, our event is made possible by volunteers and the generosity of local residents, businesses and visitors to our town. This year we are on a mission to raise £10,000, with all proceeds going to Harrogate Homeless Project which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Francis McAllister of Harrogate Homeless Project said: The Stray fireworks will be a cornerstone event in the charity’s 30th anniversary calendar. The money raised from the event will help us deliver more support, serve more hot meals and help more people into accommodation.

In addition to the bonfire and fireworks display, visitors can expect a licensed bar, multiple food vendors, face-painting and family friendly entertainment on stage throughout.

Entertainment will start from 5pm

The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm

The fireworks finale will begin at 7.15pm

For safety reasons visitors are advised not to bring sparklers, but light up toys will be available for sale by volunteers from Pannal Primary PTA and Harrogate Gymnastics inside the event area. The organisers would like attendees to know that any street-sellers outside of the Stray are not affiliated with them and do not make any contribution to the event costs or its charities.

The fireworks are held on the Stray alongside Oatlands Drive, close to St. Aidan’s School, and will include 1,400 shots and over 250 mortar shells all provided by Ferrensby Fireworks, a local family run company with over 30 years experience. There is no parking in the immediate vicinity so it is recommended that attendees arrive on foot.

A collection will be held throughout the evening, all visitors who can afford to are encouraged to donate generously as the event costs are paid for out of charitable funds and it is run entirely by volunteers. After event costs have been covered the net proceeds will be donated to Harrogate Homeless Project.

You can make a donation online by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-stray-charity-fireworks-2022

There are also sponsorship opportunities for any companies wishing to support the event and Harrogate RoundTable would like to express their sincere thanks to Ferrensby Fireworks, HACS, Techbuyer, Clarion Solicitors, Raworths, LAKE Financial Systems, Progress Consulting, and FTAV for having already committed their support.

Any other companies looking to support the event are asked to contact Andrew Rickard by email: rickardajp@gmail.com.