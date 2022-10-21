Harrogate and District Green Party & PCC Statement on PM resignation

Following Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation after a disastrous 44 days in power, the Harrogate and District Green Party consider the Conservative Party no longer has a viable mandate from the electorate.

They say they believe that another internal election rushed through choosing our next Prime Minister in just over a week by members only of the Conservative Party is not in the best interests of our Nation, the wider European community, and the World.

The disastrous policies pursued by the Conservative Party over the past 12 years have resulted in record levels of national debt and personal debt, people having to choose between eating and heating, and unsustainable price increases across the board.

The local Green Party have said that it is apparent the Conservative Party is at war with itself and in no fit state to govern. Therefore, Harrogate & District Green Party would wish to join the National leadership of the Green Party in calling for an immediate General Election.