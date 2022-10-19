Mask Ball raise £12,500 for Harrogate Neighbours

On Friday 14th October, not-for-profit organisation, Harrogate Neighbours held its annual charity ball at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate raising thousands of pounds through sponsorship, ticket sales and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

The money raised will be split between the two sites and it will go towards a live sensory garden at Heath Lodge Community Haven, the new residential home and adult care hub run by Harrogate Neighbours in Boroughbridge. The other monies raised will be put towards the purchase of scenery equipment – a purpose built railway carriage and large interactive tablet.

This year, the ball attracted Crimple as one of its main sponsors, Pixel Builders and Little Islands alongside returning supporters Slingsby Gin.

Harrogate Neighbours and Crimple sparked a relationship earlier this year through a mutually beneficia scheme to help tackle food waste. Crimple has and continues to donate bags of unused fresh food produce three times a week, which Harrogate Neighbours uses to facilitate its Meals on Wheels service delivered by Food Angels into the community and support clients and staff.

Over 183 people attended the Masked Ball a black-tie event, which followed the ‘Behind the Masks’ theme – a campaign launched by Harrogate Neighbours in January 2022 to share stories of care workers behind their masks to encourage more people to consider a career in care. Guest were invited to wear mask and the venue was decorated like a masquerade ball.

Guests enjoyed a delicious three course meal and lucky winners took home a variety of raffle and auction prizes including, a bottle of Buckingham Palace Champagne signed by the former Queen’s Guards, spa passes at Rudding Park, an overnight stay in the Penthouse Suite at The West Park Hotel and a helicopter ride with champagne,