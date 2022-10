Shortly before 8am this morning (Saturday 15 October 2022) police received reports of a body in the River Nidd near Harrogate.

Police, ambulance and fire are in attendance at the incident close to the Nidd Viaduct in Bilton.

The body is that of a white man, believed to be in his 40’s. He is yet to be identified.

Police have asked that the public please avoid the area.

Enquiries are ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.

Ref: NYP-15102022-0081