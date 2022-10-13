Harrogate Town fixtures this weekend

It’s another important League Two fixture this weekend as they welcome Hartlepool United to The EnviroVent Stadium, with an earlier kick-off at 12.30pm.

Harrogate Town vs Hartlepool United

Saturday 15th October, 2022

The EnviroVent Stadium

Kick-off 12.30pm

SkyBet League Two

Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone or directly from our club shop, which will be open until the later time of 7pm on Thursday.

Harrogate Town supporters can buy up to 4 tickets for this game (one ticket in each supporter’s name – there is a limit of one ticket per account holder.)

Three tickets can be bought for friends and family (they will need an account set up). Click re-assign at checkout. Your friends / family must be Harrogate Town supporters.

On Saturday 15th October, tickets will be available online for any Harrogate Town supporters with previous purchase history. Also, phone lines will be open 9am until 11am for new customers – however, proof of photo ID and address must be sent to tickets@harrogatetownafc.com.

For any assistance in purchasing tickets, please check our social media pages and website, or email tickets@harrogatetownafc.com

Women vs Chester Le Street

The Women’s team will be taking on Chester Le Street shortly after full time (kick-off 3.15pm). All Harrogate Town supporters with ticket to the Hartlepool fixture are invited to stay and support our Women’s team.