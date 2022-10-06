Public Donates Over 600 Unwanted Bikes

Yorwaste’s recent Get reCycling campaign, designed to get hundreds of the region’s unused and unwanted bikes back onto the road, saw over 600 unwanted bikes donated by the public to be refurbished and put back to good use.

The campaign kicked off with Yorwaste asking the public to drop pre-loved bikes off at its 22 Household Waste Recycling Sites throughout York and North Yorkshire, resulting in hundreds of adult and children’s bikes being donated for refurbishment by the experts at Recycling Project CIC and put back to good use.

As part of the Get reCycling campaign, to promote the joy of cycling and recycling, Yorwaste ran a competition for young people to create bikes made from recycled materials for the chance to win a selection of refurbished, as good as new, bicycles for their entire families, along with a selection of Brownlee Foundation goodies. The campaign also saw the region’s leading waste management firm team up with Recycle Project CIC to roll out several free bike maintenance workshops throughout the summer, where members of the public could learn how to keep their cycles in tip-top condition.

Jonny Brownlee, who supported the campaign, comments: Yorwaste’s Get reCycling campaign is so important. The more people we can get into the saddle, the healthier, cleaner and better off our region will be. It’s fantastic to see how many bikes have been donated, repaired and given new life over the last couple of years thanks to this initiative.