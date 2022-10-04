Swiss chalet comes to York for Christmas Market with pop-up bar and Andrew Pern restaurant

Christmas in York is set to look very different this year with a brand-new food and beverage offering taking pride of place at York Christmas Market.

The Winter Hütte makes its debut on 17th November as the place to be seen this Christmas. The pop-up, two-storeyed traditional Swiss Chalet will be located at the bottom of Parliament Street and offers a spectacular upper terrace overlooking the Christmas Market.

The Winter Hütte comprises a fully licensed bar area downstairs serving seasonal favourites such as gluhwein and hot chocolate, with a gourmet sausage stall catering for patrons as well as passers-by outside. Upstairs a new restaurant from one of Yorkshire’s best-known chefs, the Michelin-starred Andrew Pern, offers a ‘Swiss with a Twist’ dining experience, while the outdoor terrace makes a unique setting for a festive drink.

The team behind the concept is led by Johnny Cooper, of York-based Coopers Marquees, one of the largest marquee companies in the UK. Johnny is delighted to be showcasing this exciting project: The wooden Swiss Chalet concept was born a couple of years ago following a desire to build something new and exciting for York. Adding the second floor to the offering brings a new dimension that has never been seen before and the theming, detail and food and drink offering will make it authentic and give York something truly special this Christmas. The Winter Hütte‘s cosy alpine décor, cow bells and mountains of cheese will have you yodelling through the streets of York!

Sustainability and keeping it local also plays an important part in the project as Johnny explains: Every part of this build will be local. From the materials used, to the team that will help build it, we will look to keep it local and reuse where possible. We have also come together with some local companies and will be announcing these collaborations very soon.

The Star Inn at The Winter Hütte will be the dining offering, created by Andrew Pern. Andrew has been bringing amazing restaurants and food to Yorkshire for over 30 years. In 1996, Andrew bought the 14th Century thatched Star Inn at Harome and made it into one of the first Michelin starred Gastropubs in the world. Cooking great Yorkshire produce and flying the flag for the White Rose County he was crowned No1. Gastropub in the UK an impressive three times! Since then, he has opened The Star Inn the City, on the banks of the River Ouse in York and The Star Inn at the Harbour in his hometown of Whitby. His love of the Alpine way of life has helped inspire The Winter Hütte menu and all the fun that goes with après ski life.

Andrew tells us what is in store this November: As well as the traditional fondue and raclette, the menu will include off-piste specials such as pheasant with smoked garlic, baked tartiflette with reblochon cheese and creamy wild chestnut mushrooms, and peppers & mountain spices with alpine ‘spätzle’ dumplings. In the downstairs apres-ski bar we will be serving a range of Yorkshire gourmet sausages from “The Dog Haus” to enjoy with a festive beverage, while passers-by can also grab a tasty bite from the window counter. Together with the scent of pine and decor of mountain scenes and cow bells, The Winter Hütte will be a real experience for all the senses this Christmas. We are delighted to offer a designated dining space downstairs for patrons requiring accessibility, which offers the same Star Inn menu and service, and can be reserved.

A full menu can be found on the website and booking is recommended for the restaurant as well as the outdoor drinks terrace at www.winterhutte.co.uk. A deposit of £15 per person is required for the booking and will be fully redeemable against the final bill. For full terms and conditions, please visit the website.

The Winter Hütte opens on 17th November 2022 until 1st January 2023 and will be open every day from 10am until 11pm (closed on Christmas Day). For any general enquiries, please visit the website or email the team at CanIAlpYou@winterhutte.co.uk.

The Winter Hütte is part of St Nicholas Fair, York’s Christmas Market, in collaboration with Make It York. This year marks the 30th Anniversary of St Nicholas Fair, which has been a staple in York’s streets during the festive period since 1992. Seventy alpine chalets will line Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square from 17th November to 23rd December, creating a festive wonderland with an array of local produce and artisan gifts on offer from local traders.

The Winter Hütte is a joint venture between Coopers Marquees, CMJ Events and Andrew Pern of The Star Inn the City (York) Limited. Combined, the team brings over 60 years of live entertainment and food knowledge to deliver this spectacular new event for York, home to all three companies.

www.winterhutte.co.uk

www.facebook.com/winterhutte

www.twitter.com/winterhutte

www.instagram.com/winterhutte