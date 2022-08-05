Pets and prisoners for Extreme with duo of wins

Yorkshire-based digital marketing agency Extreme has won two more clients through competitive pitches, to work with prison-style cocktail bar experience Alcotraz and animal products specialists P Dot Wolf, respectively.

The full-service team has been retained to focus on paid and organic social media for Alcotraz, a unique, live-action themed cocktail experience where guests are inmates for the night, and must smuggle in their ‘moonshine’ past the guards. Just ten days into taking over the TikTok account, Extreme’s team is guilty of securing the brand’s first viral post, with an impressive 4.8 million views.

P Dot Wolf is an online retailer specialising in a range of pet and animal products; the brief for Extreme includes a rebrand of the pet arm of the business and new website.

Extreme’s team is based in Harrogate and has worked with a range of B2B and B2C local, national and international brands including Severfield plc, Nisa, Lovat Parks, Black Sheep Brewery, Glorious!, Kura Organics and many more. Currently celebrating 20 years in business, these latest wins build on the agency’s growing post pandemic success; the team was recently awarded a marketing retainer with Numatic International, home of the famous Henry vacuum cleaner.

Sam Shearman, Founder and Director at Inventive Productions (Alcotraz) said: The main reason Inventive Productions chose Extreme was due to the personalisation of the pitch, clearly doing a lot of work in advance to show how much they wanted us as a client vs others who essentially just changed the company name on the first slide.