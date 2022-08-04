Beech Grove and Lancaster Road trial restrictions to end

Trial restrictions on vehicles using Beech Grove and Lancaster Road in Harrogate are to come to an end.

Measures aimed at encouraging more walking and cycling in Harrogate were introduced on a trial basis in February 2021, for a maximum of 18 months.

It saw the temporary installation of signage, bollards and planters in the two streets – the first initiative of its kind in the county.

The 18-month experimental order will lapse on 14 August 2022, meaning the measures must legally now be removed.

Feedback from the trial will now be considered before a wider package of permanent measures to promote environmentally-friendly travel is drawn up and consulted upon in September.