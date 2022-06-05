Students’ CPR challenge raises £1,000 for Ukraine appeal

Students from the First Aid Team at Rossett School have been putting their CPR skills to the test to raise £1,000 for a charity’s Ukraine appeal.

Eleven students from Years 7 to 13 undertook a sponsored CPR challenge spurred on by a DJ system playing high energy tunes specially chosen with 100-120 beats per minute.

Along with the school’s first aid and health manager Helen Rogers, the students had to complete 30 minutes of CPR within one hour. Some worked alone while others paired up to take 10 minute turns. There were even a few who managed to continue without stopping.

Ms Rogers said: A huge well done to everyone who took part. It was very warm, hard work but lots of fun and there was a great camaraderie amongst the students.

With the sponsorship money added to proceeds from an Easter Egg Raffle that the group had organised and from the sale of crocheted items handmade by Year 10 students Olivia and Hettie, the final total came to £1,040. It will now be donated to the DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Ms Rogers said: We set ourselves a target of £1,000 so are over the moon to have raised more. The students were absolutely amazing; it’s no mean feat to complete 30 minutes of CPR, especially for those who did it non-stop. There were lots of blisters on our fingers and bruises on our hands afterwards!

Ms Rogers, who has been a St John Ambulance member for over 30 years, has been running the First Aid after-school sessions at Rossett for seven years. Students can gain their CPR award as well as the St John Ambulance Schools Award at levels 1, 2 and 3.