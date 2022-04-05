Plans submitted for 770 houses on farmland near Otley road in Harrogate

Anwyl and Redrow have made an application to Harrogate Borough Council to build 770 new houses on a site off Otley Road on farm land around Windmill Farm/ Beavers Horse shop.

Zero Carbon Harrogate has noted the application lodged with Harrogate Borough Council last week, and is concerned about the significant adverse environmental implications of this large peripheral development. In an initial response to the application.

Jemima Parker, chair of Zero Carbon Harrogate, said: Zero Carbon Harrogate has sought to engage productively with Anwyl Land to ensure that this large site, which will contribute to the carbon emissions of the town, is made as sustainable as possible, particularly with regard to transport and energy use. To date Anwyl Land has chosen to draw on our local expertise. We believe that much more could be done to futureproof this community of 700 homes for a low carbon world. In particular, we note that the energy statement was compiled prior to the current energy crisis. It makes no sense to be building houses over the coming years with gas central heating, and without the highest standards of insulation to minimise household fuel bills. Furthermore, every opportunity should be taken to install solar panels on the roofs of the new homes, and apply the best passive design principles in accordance with Local Plan policies.