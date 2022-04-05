Have your say at Police Commissioner’s Public Accountability Meeting on Child Protection in North Yorkshire

Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe will host a special Public Accountability Meeting on Friday 8 April focusing on North Yorkshire Police’s response to the National Child Protection Inspection of North Yorkshire Police, conducted by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and is encouraging people across North Yorkshire and York to get involved.

The meeting, from 10.00am until 11.00am on Friday 8 April 2022 will be broadcast live and will include discussions from Commissioner Zoë and her executive team, Chief Constable Lisa Winward and the Deputy Chief Constable Mabs Hussain.

Anyone with questions can submit them in advance to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk

Commissioner Zoë has responded to the National Child Protection Inspection of North Yorkshire Police, conducted by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, which was published on 29 March.