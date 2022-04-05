Harrogate Town Nominated for Visiting Football Directors Award

Harrogate Town AFC say they are delighted to have been nominated for the Visiting Football Directors Award at the 2022 Stadium Events & Hospitality Awards.

The awards, sponsored by Carlsberg UK, will take place at Anfield Stadium, on Thursday 26 May 2022.

The Visiting Directors Award categories are voted for by Directors at each club. They are asked to nominate the club where they had the best away experience when travelling with their team.

They are specifically asked to consider the welcome, service and catering when casting their votes.