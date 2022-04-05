Harrogate Town Nominated for Visiting Football Directors Award

Harrogate Town AFC say they are delighted to have been nominated for the Visiting Football Directors Award at the 2022 Stadium Events & Hospitality Awards.
The awards, sponsored by Carlsberg UK, will take place at Anfield Stadium, on Thursday 26 May 2022.
The Visiting Directors Award categories are voted for by Directors at each club. They are asked to nominate the club where they had the best away experience when travelling with their team.
They are specifically asked to consider the welcome, service and catering when casting their votes.
Joanne Towler, Commercial Director, Harrogate Town AFC said:
We are delighted to be nominated for The Visiting Directors Award, the whole team work hard to ensure all guests are well looked after and made to feel welcome when visiting our club.
The feedback we receive from our corporate hospitality guests and visiting Away Directors during and after Match Day shows that our endeavours to create a special match day experience are working, we’re thrilled to have been nominated.