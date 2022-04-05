Four arrests as police investigate homemade explosives

Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into homemade explosives in a village near York.

Police received reports of several, small suspected devices that had appeared in a garden in Copmanthorpe at around 4pm yesterday (Sunday, 3 April).

The area was cordoned off to allow emergency services and bomb disposal experts to deal with the incident.

Enquiries led to a separate address in the village, which has now been searched by specially-trained officers.

Two men and two women, aged between 18 and 53, were arrested in connection with the investigation.

They currently remain in police custody and police enquiries are ongoing.

Officers remain on scene-guard at the locations.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: This will have been an alarming incident for residents, as it resulted in a strong police presence. However, we would like to reassure residents that explosives experts have ensured the areas are safe and we do not believe there’s any wider risk to the public. Our officers remain in the area on reassurance patrols, so people may notice a continued police presence.

No properties had to be evacuated during the incident.