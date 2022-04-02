Urgent appeal to find wanted York man Henry Brazil

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for information to help find a wanted man from York.

Henry Brazil, aged 40, is wanted in connection with a violent incident on Church Lane in Wheldrake at around 7pm on Sunday (27 March 2022).

A house was damaged in the incident and threats were made.

It is believed Brazil is driving a blue VW Golf car with the registration number LD57 UKW.

As well as in York, he has connections in Selby, South Yorkshire, Manchester, along the Lancashire coast, Birmingham and the West Midlands area and Gloucestershire.

He is described as white, aged 40, 5ft 10in tall, medium build, short brown hair, blue eyes, and he usually has a trimmed beard.

Anyone with information about Brazil’s whereabouts or possible sightings of him since Sunday are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12220052576 when providing details.