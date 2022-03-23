Director of Rugby, David ‘Doc’ Doherty, says he will resign at the end of the current season

Harrogate RUFC has said it is with regret that they announce that their Director of Rugby, David ‘Doc’ Doherty, has decided to resign his position at the end of this current season.

David joined HRUFC for the 2016/17 Season following our move to Rudding Lane in 2015, at a time when budgetary constraints were significant.

A number of senior players moved on, leading to relegation from National 2 North in the final game of that season. Doc rebuilt the senior squad and secured promotion back to National 2 North at the end of the covid affected 2019/20 season.

David also established the HRUFC Academy with a number of Academy players making their senior first team debuts this year as we build a pipeline of players for the future, creating a lasting legacy for his time at the club.

Doc also took on Commercial Chair duties on the committee bringing enthusiasm to the role and securing a number of new sponsors.

The club are reviewing options for David’s replacement and reporting lines to the committee, and intend to have a replacement in place for the end of the season.

They say they wish Doc, the coaches and players all the best through to the end of the season, with recent strong performances pointing to a brighter outlook and hopefully some positive results.

Commenting about his time with HRUFC David said: I have always loved my six years leading Harrogate Rugby Club. I have consistently strived to leave the club in a better place than when I joined. We now have a long-lease on our land and have a sustainable business model, with the Academy at the heart of what we do. This has already started to bear fruit with a huge number of players transitioning into 1stXV and senior rugby. Planning is well on the way for our ground redevelopment and the club can kick-on to future success, as we have created solid foundations. I would sincerely like to thank all the players, coaches and members who have supported me at the club during my time, and look forward to sharing a beer with them at the end of season dinner.

HRUFC say they hope all supporters will all join David for a drink when you see him and wish him all the best for his future beyond the club.