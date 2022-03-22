Harrogate police need to identify suspect alleged to have used stolen bank cards

Harrogate Police are appealing for help to identify a suspect who is alleged to have withdrawn hundreds of pounds using stolen bank cards.

The theft of the purse occurred at an equestrian event off Rudding Lane, Harrogate, between 11am and 1.30pm on Sunday 6 February 2022.

It is believed the suspect took the purse from an unoccupied horsebox.

Police enquires have uncovered CCTV footage of the cards being used at cash machines in Wetherby between 1.50pm and 2.15pm the same day, namely at the Halifax Bank in the Market Place and Sainsbury’s on Crossley Street.

If you can help identify the man in the CCTV images, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Colin Baker. Or email colin.baker@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12220021901 when providing details.