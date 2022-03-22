Adventures abound for Year 9 students at Bewerley Park

Year 9 students at Harrogate Grammar School recently enjoyed an action-packed trip to Bewerley Park. Three groups went across throughout a one week period, each spending two days at the adventure centre.

Jake Kempton, Coordinator of Outdoor Learning at Harrogate Grammar School, who led the trip, said: This year the trip was closer to home.There were lots of benefits to doing it locally. It was more affordable and made it more accessible to a wider range of students.

Students took part in an array of exciting activities including the Leap of Faith, which involved diving for a trapeze from the top of a telegraph pole. Jacob’s Ladder saw students climbing up huge tree trunks learning about teamwork as they worked in small groups. There was also a low ropes adventure course and students went mountain biking along BMX tracks onsite and in Pateley Bridge. Ghyll scrambling up and down an extremely cold stream, resulting in a plunge into a deep pool, was a challenge the students relished.

Mr Kempton said: It was freezing cold which made it even more challenging, but I’m proud of how all the students got stuck in to the activities. We went down an old lead mine, which was fascinating. Weaseling at Brimham Rocks involved everyone crawling through tunnels and squeezing through small gaps. The team at Bewerley really looked after us and showed us that we’ve got plenty of adventure right here on our doorstep. For many it was their first residential since primary school, so sleeping in the big dorms with friends was a real highlight.

Mr Kempton said that the success of the trip was clear to see on their return: Firstly, spending time with the students helps everyone get to know each other better. The power of doing things out of school is hard to measure, but I really do think it shows in their attitude when they come back. The experience lifts them and gives them that little bit of confidence. The strengths they build on are really important, especially communication and leadership skills. It’s healthy to get everyone out of the classroom and have fun together, and for them to make memories within their peer groups. For me, the beaming faces and positive feedback is lovely. One of our REACH values is adventure and the Bewerley trip really enabled our students to experience this. It’s about being collaborative and challenging students to step out of their comfort zone to see what they can achieve. It also whets their appetite for adventures to come for example, the Duke of Edinburgh Award which they can sign up to in Year 10.

In the evenings, students took part in lots of team games and relaxed in a common room.