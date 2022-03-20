Official opening of the Bilton Dragon Bowling new pavillion by the Mayor of Harrogate

The Mayor of Harrogate, Trevor Chapman, formally opened the new pavilion of the Bilton Dragon Bowling club today (20 March 22)

The club was formed in 1909 and was part of the Dragon Hotel pub, that has now become a Co-op store.

The original pavilion was bought £17.10 shillings and erected in 1910/ 1911 and remained until 2019. The committee decided to raise funds for a new clubhouse as old age had set in, and with a very generous grant from Sport England and also a grant from Harrogate council, and donations from a council member.

The clubhouse was built over 3-months in the winter of 2020, the electrical work and plumbing work and decorating were done by various members of the club.

The club was ready for the start of the 2020 season, but Covid stopped that and also the following year a limited amount of bowling was only allowed.