Five cars have their windows smashed in Starbeck

Police are investigating a spate of incidents of criminal damage in the Starbeck area of Harrogate overnight.

Officers have received reports that five cars have had their windows smashed, and damage has been caused to the windows of two shops on High Street, overnight between 16 and 17 March 2022.

An investigation is underway today. Anyone with information about the incidents, or who might have relevant CCTV, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12220045092.