Highway improvement work to start in Ripon – avoid Melmerby Green Lane

A section of road in Ripon will be closed for two days to allow highways engineers to carry out carriageway repairs.

Drivers will be able to follow a diversion route to avoid while the work is in progress and there will also be advance notifications on the A1.

The planned work is a patching programme and will answer concerns about the condition of the road surface.

Melmerby Green Lane provides access to Barker Business Park and the section of road closed will be from there to the junction with the A61.

Work will take place on Thursday March 18 and Friday March 19 between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

North Yorkshire Highways Area Manager Melisa Burnham said: We are pleased to be carrying out work on Melmerby Green Lane and the road will be safer and better to use when it is complete. We appreciate there will be some disruption involved and have done everything possible to minimise that, with a fully-signed diversion and advance warnings on the A1, particularly aimed at HGV drivers who may be heading to the business park.

For more information please visit the roadworks map at www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map