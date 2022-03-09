Northallerton library welcomes children’s area refurbishment

Young readers at Northallerton library are in for a surprise following a full refurbishment of the children’s area as well as £3,000 worth of new books.

The new space will include a large tree where children can sit and read, along with decorative tree panels above new shelving on the walls. There will be new brightly coloured seating and shelving to complement the green carpet.

The library will also benefit from a £3,000 investment in new reading material including picture books, board books and audio books, as well as popular junior fiction and non-fiction titles.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: We continue to invest in the improvement of our library spaces as we are committed to encouraging as many children and their families through the doors as possible. We hope that this exciting new space in Northallerton library will allow children to explore the resources on offer, and we look forward to holding story times and other activities in new, bright surroundings. A library is a place of learning, discovery and fun for all the family.

The refurbishment will take a week from Thursday, March 24 to Thursday, March 31. During this time the area will be closed to the public but a selection of children’s books will be available in another area of the library.

You can also access free resources including e-books and e-audio books by visiting www.northyorks.gov.uk/digital-library