Boundary Commission for England launches public consultation on proposed Constituencies

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) invites comments during its secondary public consultation on parliamentary constituency boundaries, which is open now until 4 April 2022.

The Commission is undertaking an independent and impartial review of all constituencies in England, to make the number of electors in each constituency roughly the same. The number of constituencies in England will also increase to 543. The 2023 Boundary Review requires substantial changes to the map of constituencies across England, and the Commission wants members of the public to help shape the boundaries in their area by taking part in a consultation, running from 22 February to 4 April.

View the initially proposed constituency boundaries for your area and provide views on them by visiting the consultation website https://www.bcereviews.org.uk/.

Responses can also be sent in by letter, email or provided in person at a public hearing. The Commission will hold 32 public hearings across the country throughout the consultation period, allowing members of the public to have their say in person about the proposed changes in their area.

These include events in Northallerton on 17 and 18 March.

Book a 10-minute slot to speak at a hearing in your region on the Boundary Commission website: https://boundarycommissionforengland.independent.gov.uk/2023-review/public-hearings/

A video of each hearing will be available to watch on the Boundary Commission for England’s YouTube channel shortly after it has taken place.

The Commission received over 34,000 responses from the public during its first consultation last year. These comments are now available to view by area, along with the initial proposals for parliamentary constituencies, on the consultation website.