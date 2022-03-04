NYCC say all loans made to Welcome to Yorkshire have been repaid prior to Administration

Following Welcome to Yorkshire going into administration, NYCC have said that although it is disappointing, they see it as a new start.
Welcome to Yorkshire have also repaid any money owed to NYCC.
County Councillor Gareth Dadd, North Yorkshire’s Deputy Leader for Finance and Assets said:
This is disappointing news, but we now have an opportunity to work with all our partners across Yorkshire to build a new destination marketing company with a new funding model that will help the whole of Yorkshire punch its weight and build on it’s globally recognised brand. The visitor economy has a big role to play in post pandemic economic recovery and we need a sustainable way to support growth across this sector.
North Yorkshire has seen its fair share of benefits from the work of Welcome to Yorkshire in past years in attracting visitors to the county for world class events such as Tour de Yorkshire and our role in the Grand Depart of the Tour de France. And it’s important to say that all loans made to the Welcome to Yorkshire by the county council have been repaid in full with agreed interest.
We must now look forward and create a new organisation that works for the whole of Yorkshire and which is sustainable.