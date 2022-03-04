NYCC say all loans made to Welcome to Yorkshire have been repaid prior to Administration

Following Welcome to Yorkshire going into administration, NYCC have said that although it is disappointing, they see it as a new start.

Welcome to Yorkshire have also repaid any money owed to NYCC.

