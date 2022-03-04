Community groups urged to apply for Platinum Jubilee community grants scheme

Harrogate Borough Council has launched a community grants scheme to help Harrogate district residents celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. An extended bank holiday – from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June – will provide an opportunity for communities throughout the United Kingdom, Commonwealth and the world to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.

To help Harrogate district residents do so, the borough council is inviting community groups and organisations to apply for grants of between £200 and £1,000 for events and activities taking place over the Jubilee bank holiday.

They can also apply for up to £2,000 for legacy projects that must be completed by 30 September 2022.

Councillor Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: I’m delighted that we can offer grants to help celebrate the Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. We’re looking for some really creative ideas that will remember the impact this momentous event has across the country. Whether that’s an art project, street decoration or legacy project, we want you to apply before the closing date in April.

Applicants must show a clear link to the celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in terms of theme and activity planning.

Proposals are welcome from parish and town councils, voluntary and community groups and schools that are wanting to host a community activity or legacy project that benefits the wider community.

Guidance notes and an online application form can be found on the council’s website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/grants/platinum-jubilee-community-grants.

The closing date for all applications is noon on Friday 8 April 2022 and applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application the week commencing Monday 25 April 2022.