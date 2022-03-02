Johnsons staff pledge to walk 280,000 + steps during March for Cancer Research

Staff at Yorkshire-based Johnsons of Whixley, one of the UK’s largest nurseries have pledged to walk 10,000 steps each during March as they take part in Cancer Researches, Walk All Over Cancer challenge.

Throughout March 28 staff members at Johnsons will walk a total of 280,000 steps combined which equates to approximately 140 miles per day, 980 miles per week and an overall estimate of 5,000 miles for the month.

The company’s marketing manager, Eleanor Richardson has organised the internal challenge, where staff members will aim to do 10,000+ steps each day during March. The staff will be divided into teams of four and the team with the most steps during March will win a prize from the company.

Staff at the horticultural nursery taking part have received a Johnsons water bottle and a cancer research t-shirt. They will record their steps on their smartphones and pedometers for the month and will share photos of their weekly walks on their social media platforms.

Staff at Johnsons involved with the team challenge include Andrew Barker, Adrian Price, Rob Forrester, Terry Cooper, Sarah Greenwood, Hannah Smith (Sales), Vicky Newell, Tony Coles, Hannah Holland, Hannah Smith (Transport), Katie Short, Frances Whyte, Ellie Richardson, Rachael McPherson, Chris Davis, Tracey Richardson, Katalin Dacre, Martyn Osbourne, Steven Morton, Matt Campey, Isaac Onions, Claire Horner, Jonathan Richardson, Dmytro Orlov, Tom Chilton, Mick Huby, Russ Berkley and Alex Harmon.

Cancer Research is the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information. The funding supports anything from a new research centre to glass slides that are used to analyse cancer cells.

Globally cancer research invests £400 million each year across prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Over the last 40 years, cancer survival rates in the UK have doubled. In the 1970s just 1 in 4 people survived their disease for 10 years or more. Today 2 in 4 survive. Cancer Researchers’ ambition is to accelerate progress and see 3 in 4 patients survive the disease by 2034.

Discussing the fundraising, Johnsons of Whixley marketing manager, Eleanor Richardson said: Statistics show that 1 in 2 UK people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Sadly, we all know someone we have lost to cancer or know someone who has survived it. Without the cancer research carried out, we wouldn’t have the treatments and have the information we do today to treat and survive cancer. The steps challenge is a great way to fundraise for the charity and a great activity for team building and general fitness there are many benefits to walking 10,000 steps per day.

If you would like to support Johnsons walking challenge, you can visit their fundraiser and donate here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/johnsonsofwhixley all money raised will go directly to Cancer Research.