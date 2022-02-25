Leeds Civic Hall to be illuminated in support of Ukraine

In a joint statement to announce the lighting up of the Civic Hall, Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Asghar Khan and Leeds City Council Leader Councillor James Lewis said:

People in Leeds have been shocked and saddened at the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine. Leeds Civic Hall will be lit up in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow this evening and over the weekend in a symbolic gesture of our solidarity and support to the people of Ukraine and the vibrant and valued Ukrainian community in Leeds.