Homeless Project Launches 30th Anniversary Campaign to Boost Services

Harrogate Homeless Project is launching its 30th Anniversary fundraising campaign this week by unveiling details of a string of fundraising opportunities to help the charity expand its support services right across the district.

Plans are underway to develop the charity’s Springboard day centre to create a thriving community hub where people experiencing homelessness can access services that will give them the support they need to build confidence and move towards independent living.

Chair of Trustees Jenni Moulson said: We have a huge opportunity to raise the money we need to turn our ambitions into reality and make our 30th Anniversary really count. We’re calling on individuals, schools and businesses in our local community to fundraise for us throughout the year and help us make an even bigger impact on people’s lives.

Currently Springboard offers a weekly GP surgery, podiatry, hairdressing, showers, meals and practical advice and support including housing advice and counselling.

Jenni said the hope was to expand this to include services such as dentistry, opticians, yoga, mindfulness and even a vet clinic plus basic cookery classes, nutritional advice, literacy and numeracy classes and IT skills sessions.

The first event in the fundraising calendar is World Book Day on 3rd March when schools across the district are being asked to dress up in non-uniform in return for a donation to Harrogate Homeless Project.

On Thursday April 21 – which is National Tea Day – the charity is urging people to join their “Cuppa Tea for HHP” campaign.

Jenni said: Grab a brew, bake a cake and invite friends and colleagues to join you to raise money for HHP. We’d love as many people as possible to organise events on April 21 and send us photos so we can share them on social media.

On 7 May 2022 residents in the Stonerings area of Harrogate will hold an open gardens event in aid of Harrogate Homeless Project and on May 8 people are being encouraged to take part in the Nidderdale Walk for HHP. On 22 May, Ripon Cathedral will be pealing the bells to mark the official 30th anniversary of the charity.

More events will be announced throughout the year. If you’re having an event email thomas@hhphostel.org to let the charity know the details so they can help you promote it.

Donations can be made on the charity’s website www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk