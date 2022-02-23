Video: Otley road cycleway in Harrogate

The Otley Road cycleway is now open in Harrogate.

It’s a route that goes from near the reservoirs (College Street junction) to Arthurs Avenue (junction near to Harrogate Grammar School).

In the majority, the route is shared between pedestrians and cycles. At most junctions, they have changed road markings to ensure that the cyclists using the Otley Road have the right of way over traffic joining it.

At times the markings are confusing, and it is not clear if cycles are to join the main carriageway, eg by Charlie’s Bar and So Bar and Eats!

Also, at the junction near to the Co-op, heading down the hill, it is unclear as to where a cyclist should be.