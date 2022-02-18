Northallerton man jailed for dealing crack cocaine and heroin

A 20-year-old man from Northallerton was yesterday sentenced to 20 months in prison for dealing crack cocaine and heroin.

On the evening of Tuesday 18 January 2022 Tyler Walton was stopped by officers from the North Yorkshire Police Operation Expedite Team in a vehicle on Parliament Street in Harrogate.

A search of Walton and his vehicle was conducted under the Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act. He was found to be in possession of cash and a set of digital scales. He was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Once in custody a further search of Walton was carried out where he was found to be in possession of 14 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin which was in his mouth.

Walton appeared in court on Monday 14 February 2022 and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. Yesterday, Thursday 17 February 2022, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison at York Crown Court.