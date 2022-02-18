Northallerton man jailed for dealing crack cocaine and heroin

A 20-year-old man from Northallerton was yesterday sentenced to 20 months in prison for dealing crack cocaine and heroin.
On the evening of Tuesday 18 January 2022 Tyler Walton was stopped by officers from the North Yorkshire Police Operation Expedite Team in a vehicle on Parliament Street in Harrogate.
A search of Walton and his vehicle was conducted under the Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act. He was found to be in possession of cash and a set of digital scales. He was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Once in custody a further search of Walton was carried out where he was found to be in possession of 14 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin which was in his mouth.
Walton appeared in court on Monday 14 February 2022 and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. Yesterday, Thursday 17 February 2022, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison at York Crown Court.
Investigating officer Constable George Frost from Harrogate’s Expedite Team said:
This case demonstrates how robustly Harrogate’s Operation Expedite team will pursue those who are involved in drug supply. Tyler Walton was actively involved in selling potentially lethal drugs to vulnerable users and preyed on them in order to further his own financial gain.
I hope that our communities are reassured by the swift police action taken in this case. We will not accept this sort of activity on the streets of Harrogate and North Yorkshire. We are continuing our efforts every day to ensure that the vulnerable people who fall victim drug addiction are safeguarded and that the dealers who exploit them are targeted and prosecuted.
Please can I take this opportunity to encourage members of the public who concerned about drug dealing activity and those affected by it to contact North Yorkshire Police or contact Crimestoppers.