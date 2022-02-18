New Morrisons charity partnership with Together for Short Lives to help families supported by Martin House

Martin House Children’s Hospice is set to benefit from a new partnership which launches today between supermarket giant Morrisons and charity Together for Short Lives.

Together for Short Lives is the only charity supporting the UK’s children’s hospices, including Martin House, and families facing the heartbreak that their child will die young.

Together for Short Lives and Morrisons are set to raise vital funds for children’s hospices across the country, just like Martin House, as part of a flagship three-year-partnership which launched on 15 February 2022.

Abigail Proctor, partnerships fundraising manager at Martin House, said: This partnership between Morrisons and Together for Short Lives will provide vital funds that will go directly to helping to care for children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire who need the support of Martin House.

Andy Fletcher, chief executive of Together for Short Lives, said: Hearing the news that your child is seriously ill is devastating – families can be left feeling scared and alone. I can’t tell you what a difference this amazing new partnership will make for these families. Knowing that Morrisons colleagues up and down the country are on their side, means the absolute world. The money raised through our partnership will give families access to vital care from local children’s hospices and help them to spend less time worrying and more time making memories together. It will also enable us to reach thousands more families caring for a seriously ill child who need support.

Every Morrisons store is calling on local shoppers to join them for their special ‘Butterfly Bonanza’ between 14-27 February – a fabulous fortnight of fundraising activities to mark the launch of the partnership, as the charity’s famous butterfly flies up and down the country in support of seriously ill children.