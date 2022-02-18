Celebrity speakers and top acts coming to Wenslydale

One of North Yorkshire’s largest out of town event venues has launched an impressive and lively programme of concerts, events and exhibitions for the Spring and Summer.

The Garden Rooms, Tennants’ auctioneers purpose-built event space has designed a must-see programme to bring headline acts to the area who would normally only play larger, urban venues. This year’s musical programme kicks off on 2nd April with the world-famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band, making a welcome return. This will be the fourth time the Grimethorpe have played at The Garden Rooms, drawn back to share their amazing arrangements with an audience well known for its love of the brass band sound.

The next musical highlight on 10th June is ‘Hello Again’ a tribute to Neil Diamond. Playing at The Garden Rooms as part of a nationwide tour, it has been a coup to secure this act which is currently playing to sell-out crowds around the UK. The show follows a musical journey through Neil Diamond’s glittering 50-year career and features a live orchestra, starring Brooklyn Creed & The Salvation Band. From The Bang Years to the present day, the concert is a chance to sing along to all the hits including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, Hello Again, Love on the Rocks, America and many more.

Turning to the programme of lectures, The Garden Rooms has once again attracted a line-up of fascinating and varied speakers, starting on 28th April, when Cambridge art historian, writer and broadcaster Dr James Fox talks on ‘The World According To Colour, a Cultural History’. The lecture will explore humanity’s extraordinary relationship with colour, which is also the subject of his latest book.

On 11th May, ahead of Tennants’ auction of Motorcars, Motorcycles and Automobilia, one of the UK’s best-known motoring commentators, Quentin Willson will be sharing stories and anecdotes from his time in the motoring world, during which he spent ten years working alongside Jeremy Clarkson as a Top Gear presenter. He also wrote and presented BBC2’s the Car’s The Star, started Channel 5’s Fifth Gear and created the programme Britain’s Worst Driver. Quentin will also be previewing Tennants Auction of Motorcars, Motorcycles and Automobilia and discussing the great opportunities in the current classic car market.

On 8th June historian and broadcaster Professor Kate Williams will deliver her lecture ‘Three Queens Talk’ which examines the infamous rivalry between Queen Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots before looking at the landmark reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

A further highlight of the lecture season comes on 26th October when Michael Portillo will be speaking on ‘Life: A Game of Two Halves’. Michael Portillo is spending 2022 filming great railway journeys for BBC2, for the fourteenth year in a row and his series have now covered five continents. He is also working on new televised walks, in his wistful series for Channel 5. He has a Friday evening culture show on Times Radio and will be remembered for the sixteen years he occupied the sofa on BBC1’s satirical late-night look at politics, “This Week”. Before beginning his broadcasting career, he had been a Member of Parliament for most of the period 1984-2005, serving as a junior minister under Margaret Thatcher, and in the cabinet for five years in John Major’s government. In this lecture, Michael will talk about his remarkable life and take questions from the audience.

Aside from these headline acts, The Garden Rooms is a well-known hub for the Arts and Culture in North Yorkshire and there are many more events, exhibitions and activities taking place this year. There will once again be the chance to enjoy a classical concert by Teesside Orchestra in May, whilst in June The Dales Pop Choir will be playing ‘Don’t Stop Us Now’ their summer concert featuring songs from artists such as Tina Turner, Queen, Beyonce and Pink.

For those with an interest in Art and Antiques, The Garden Rooms and Tennants offer behind the scenes guided tours of the salerooms which provide a unique insight into the world of Fine Art and auctions. The tours run throughout the year and often run to coincide with one of the major international auctions where rare and valuable items go under the hammer.

The free to enter Galleries at The Garden Rooms are open seven days a week offer an ever-changing opportunity to browse the highlights of forthcoming items at auction in the adjacent Tennants salerooms. There are also numerous exhibitions by visiting local artists such as Jo Garlick and Martin Kinnear and interesting displays such as Rethinking The Sampler by Richmond and Leyburn Creative Stitchers.

For further information and online ticket booking, visit tennantsgardenrooms.com