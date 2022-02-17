Hundreds of Junior Soldiers Successfully Graduate from Basic Training

The Graduation Parade marked the successful completion of training for over 400 of the British Army’s newest soldiers. A live audience created a celebratory atmosphere for the momentous occasion.

Junior Soldiers from the Army Foundation College (Harrogate) have completed the most comprehensive basic soldier training in the world. Family, friends and guests of the Junior Soldiers attended the parade, which was presided over by Lieutenant General Sir Christopher Tickell KBE (Deputy Chief of the General Staff) as the senior inspecting officer.

The parade marked the culmination of months of military training and education at the Army Foundation College. The Junior Soldiers marched onto the parade square to music performed by the Catterick Military band in front of a crowd of over 2000 people.

Through leadership development, Duke of Edinburgh’s award scheme accreditation, sporting prowess, adventurous training and education – no other military invests the time, energy and breadth of resources into its soldiers as the British Army does through Harrogate. The graduating Junior Soldiers are the Army’s future leaders. The College is also (arguably) the most effective education establishment in the United Kingdom and, as an Ofsted Outstanding institution, it represents the jewel in the crown of the British Army’s training engine.