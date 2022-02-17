Hundreds of Junior Soldiers Successfully Graduate from Basic Training

The Graduation Parade marked the successful completion of training for over 400 of the British Army’s newest soldiers. A live audience created a celebratory atmosphere for the momentous occasion.
Junior Soldiers from the Army Foundation College (Harrogate) have completed the most comprehensive basic soldier training in the world. Family, friends and guests of the Junior Soldiers attended the parade, which was presided over by Lieutenant General Sir Christopher Tickell KBE (Deputy Chief of the General Staff) as the senior inspecting officer.
The parade marked the culmination of months of military training and education at the Army Foundation College. The Junior Soldiers marched onto the parade square to music performed by the Catterick Military band in front of a crowd of over 2000 people.
Through leadership development, Duke of Edinburgh’s award scheme accreditation, sporting prowess, adventurous training and education – no other military invests the time, energy and breadth of resources into its soldiers as the British Army does through Harrogate. The graduating Junior Soldiers are the Army’s future leaders. The College is also (arguably) the most effective education establishment in the United Kingdom and, as an Ofsted Outstanding institution, it represents the jewel in the crown of the British Army’s training engine.
Lt Col Simon Farebrother MC Quote (Commanding Officer of AFC(H)) said:
The Junior Soldiers of Cambrai and Waterloo Companies embarked upon this journey in the depths of a global pandemic and have endured many restrictions. It has been arduous and at times, emotional. I am very proud of them.
The Junior Soldiers started their training in either September 2021 or March 2021 and will progress onto their trade training. They will be joining their respective regiment or corps to specialise in their chosen trade and receive further world class training.
The Junior Soldiers that arrived in September 2021 completed 21 weeks of training. They will be moving onto technical trades within the British Army, The Royal Engineers, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Air Corps, Adjutant’s General Corps, Royal Army Medical Corps, Royal Logistic Corps, Royal Signals and The Corps of Army Music.
The Junior Soldiers that arrived in March 2021 completed 40 weeks of training. These Junior Soldiers will join the Infantry, Royal Artillery, Royal Armoured Corps and the driver trade of the Royal Logistic Corps.