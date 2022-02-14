Support the ‘Together Project’ for kids in Harrogate

The Sporting Influence Foundation is a new Community Interest Company established in Harrogate. It aims to improve sporting opportunities for young people in the community who have experienced challenging circumstances.

The SI Foundation develops young people’s social skills (confidence, determination, communication, teamwork, and kindness). Students will be identified by the school and supported in recognising and overcoming barriers that lead to isolation and loneliness.

The SI Foundation’s first venture is ‘The Together Project’. Director, David Moss explains: We realise that Harrogate is seen as an affluent area by many people, however at the Sporting Influence Foundation we see many children across our schools living with challenging circumstances every day. Sadly, they don’t get the same opportunities as others. The SI Foundation will make positive steps forward in supporting our young people by working on their social skills. The Together Project is seeking crowdfunding to enable us to make school holidays fun, healthy, and safe for all children.

Initially we aim to raise £1500, which will engage young people in the school holidays. Excitingly, Sport England will match 50% of our initial target when reached!

Please join us in supporting this amazing initiative to increase opportunities and change the lives of young people by following the below link https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-together-project