Deer Shed Festival shares line up additions including Self Esteem, Stewart Lee, David O’Doherty, The Mysterines and more

John Grant, Nadine Shah, Django Django, Self Esteem, Dry Cleaning, Yard Act, Billy Nomates, Alfa Mist, Snapped Ankles, Pip Blom, Sinkane, Denise Chaila, Samantha Crain, The Lovely Eggs, Du Blonde, Katy J Pearson & more

David O’Doherty, Stewart Lee Presents King Rocker, Rosie Jones & Friends, Maisie Adam, Shaparak Khorsandi & more comedy, shows, science, literature, cinema, theatre & sport for all ages

29 to 30 July 2022, Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire. Tickets are available now.

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival have shared their full music programme as well as the first few names of their massive all-ages programme of comedy, shows, theatre, science & sport.

Leading this new announcement is Brit nominee Self Esteem, who will bring her Guardian Album of the year ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ to the Deer Shed main stage this July. Self Esteem and her band will be returning to Deer Shed for the first time since 2019 with a new show composed of some of the most vital and exciting new pop music around.

Also announced today are gritty Liverpool grunge quartet The Mysterines, Cardiff risers Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Oklahoma songwriter Samantha Crain, Lucy Rose championed songwriter Bess Atwell, South-East London and artist collective musical community Steam Down plus over thirty more artists.

As the festival prepares to unveil their full line up, Deer Shed have shared a glimpse of their comedy line up with additions today including Irish comedian and musician David O’Doherty, known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cat Does Countdown, Live At The Apollo, House of Games and many more. Joining O’Doherty in North Yorkshire this summer is beloved stand-up Shaparak Khorsandi, rising star and North Yorkshire local Maisie Adam and panel show mainstay Rosie Jones who will be curating a full show with some of her friends and favourite comedians.

Also announced for the festival is legendary stand up comedian Stewart Lee who will present King Rocker – his acclaimed music documentary collaboration with Brass Eye / Toast of London director Michael Cumming. King Rocker is the story of Robert Lloyd, the groundbreaking band leader of Birmingham post-punk visionaries The Nightingales and Lee will be attending Deer Shed for a special screening and conversation on the film.

These new acts all join the previously announced line-up, including three main stage headliners John Grant, Nadine Shah & Django Django as well as other artists including Dry Cleaning, Yard Act, Billy Nomates, Snapped Ankles, Alfa Mist and many more.

An innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation, Deer Shed Festival is an event carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages. A festival for all – families, friends and fans.

Deer Shed will be announcing their full programme, including comedy, films, sport, science and workshops for all ages very soon.

Music

John Grant, Nadine Shah, Django Django, Self Esteem, Dry Cleaning, Yard Act, Snapped Ankles, Billy Nomates, Alfa Mist,

Pip Blom, The Lovely Eggs, Katy J Pearson, Denise Chaila, Sinkane, Balimaya Project, The Mysterines, Steam Down, Du Blonde, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Samantha Crain, John Francis Flynn, Porij, Adrian Crowley, Bess Atwell, The Bug Club, CMAT, Bleach Lab, deathcrash, Maja Lena

Brooke Combe, Kobi Onyame, Night Flight, Gasper Nali, Honeyglaze, Lime Garden, KEG, Fehdah, Bull, Treeboy & Arc, Bored at My Grandmas House, Van Houten, TC & The Groove Family, Elanor Moss, Honey Guide, Mickey Callisto, Bobby Lee, Beija Flo, Mychelle, The Dream Machine, Natalie McCool, plantfood, Nadeem Din-Gabisi, Tenderhost, Clara Mann, CVC, Cortney Dixon, Kakatsitsi

DJ’s – Deptford Northern Soul Club, Emily Pilbeam, Ash Kenazi Presents Popperz, Lemyn, Sally Bryant, Rory Hoy

Other bookings – Much more TBA

Stewart Lee Presents Kingrocker, Rosie Jones and Friends, David O’Doherty, Shaparak Khorsandi, Maisie Adam, Big Jeff