The Electric Bike Shop opens in Harrogate

The Electric Bike Shop has been selling bikes for 6-years, when they opened a shop in Bristol.
Their new shop in Harrogate is their 9th opening, and the most northerly shop so far. It is on the Leeds road in the premises formerly a Fultons food shop.
It is run by Kurtis Davison, assisted by Alexander Laverick and Ian Price.
Kurtis said:
I have been in the industry for about 8-years now, and this opportunity came up, so I thought go for it.
Previously I worked with Evans, smaller, independents, and even over in Canada with bikes.
We are selling bikes to a variety of people. It could be someone that was previously a cyclist, and an electric bike can give them the motivation to get to it.
Electric bikes provide an assist, so you can make it as easy or as difficult as you want. We cater from the novice to the more experienced cyclist. For the more experiences cyclist it can mean that hills and head-winds can become more enjoyable. But ultimately you can go further and faster.
But we get people that don’t want to use a car or public transport, so use them for their commute.
Some use them daily or just want to be a weekend warrior or go out with the family.
They can also be good as a leveller, so you can go in a group with a range of fitnesses. Some will have kids that can outride them, so an electric bike allows them to ride together.
They are still classed as a bicycle since they don’t surpass the 15.5mph threshold, so you don’t need insurance or a licence.