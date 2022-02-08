Housing developer chips in to help Woodfield Millennium Green

When it comes to supporting local communities, Brierley Homes and partner The HACS Group are always looking to chip in.

So when the opportunity arose to help out Woodfield Millennium Green in Harrogate, the companies knew they had the right tool for the job.

A space for “growing, sharing, meeting and playing”, Woodfield Millennium Green was established as part of a government initiative in 2000 to provide areas of public open space across the UK close to people’s homes.

The donation of a wood chipper will help the trustees of the green and their group of volunteers maintain hedgerows around the site, which is a short distance from Brierley Homes’ new Woodfield Square development.

County Councillor Derek Bastiman, Executive Member for Growth and Economic Development, said: Playing an active part in the communities where developments are located is at the heart of their ethos as a company. So, along with partners such as The HACS Group, Brierley Homes are always looking for opportunities to help out where they can.

Matt O’Neill, Brierley Homes Director, added: The volunteers who help look after the Woodfield Millennium Green should be commended for the work they have done to establish and maintain this important resource. We hope we have been able to make their task a little easier with the donation of the wood chipper.

John Hart, chair of the Trustees of Woodfield Millennium Green, thanked both companies for the donation: The Millennium Greens were donated around the country to organisations so that they could partake in voluntary work in areas where perhaps some people don’t have big gardens,” he said. “This gives them an opportunity to get involved in the outdoors, to do some volunteering or do some gardening. We have had support from the local councillor, from a couple of shops and from Brierley Homes and HACS and we are really very appreciative of that.

He also thanked local shop Roots and Fruits, which has donated plants, as well as cake and biscuits for the volunteers.

Eddie Ashworth, HACS Group Commercial Director, said: The trustees at the Millennium Green do great work for the people who live nearby and the wider community of Harrogate. We think it is important that this work is recognised and, as with the other projects we have assisted with, we are delighted to be able to help with the donation of the wood chipper.

Cllr Matt Scott, County Councillor for Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge, said the Millennium Green was a fine of example of residents taking pride in their local area: Thanks to the dedication of the volunteers, this Millennium Green can be enjoyed by young and old, families and individuals. I am delighted to have been able to support them in their endeavours and along with local businesses and now Brierley Homes and HACS, I hope it is around for generations to come.

The Woodfield Square development will comprise 19 two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Brierley Homes is part of the Brierley Group, which was established by the County Council in 2017 to bring together council-owned companies with the aim of improving front line services. The group offers services within North Yorkshire and beyond. Other companies in the group are NY Highways, Align Property Partners, First North Law, NYnet, Yorwaste, Veritau, North Yorkshire Education Services and NY Tech.