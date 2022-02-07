Soroptimists Showcase The 5Ps

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District’s first face-to-face meeting of 2022 began with a packed agenda showcasing their Programme Action work. After welcoming two new members, Lynne Clark and Jan Pratt, President Val Hills hosted an informative and thought provoking evening at the Crown Hotel.

First to speak was Jo Swire from IDAS who told members about domestic abuse and the work of Women’s Refuges in the Harrogate and Ripon Areas. Soroptimist International are big campaigners against domestic abuse.

This was followed by Jenna Collins, the Children and Young People’s Service Manager from Just’B’, part of North Yorkshire Hospice Care. Jenna spoke about the pre-bereavement, bereavement and emotional well-being support their team gives to young people and the work they do in partnership with local schools.

Finally Chris Wild, from Yorkshire Energy Systems, delivered a fascinating talk on sustainable energy and how air-source heat pumps and solar panels could be the quickest way to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The 5Ps of People, Prosperity, Planet, Peace and Partnership are the backbone of the work of Soroptimist International. Each guest speaker contributed to one or more of these themes and to the Sustainable Development Goals towards which Soroptimists are working.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.