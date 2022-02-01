Police say enquiries are ongoing into violent robbery in Harrogate

Police have said that enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible for a violent robbery that happened at a property in Killinghall, Harrogate at 10.05pm Sunday 30 January 2022.

Thieves had forced their way into the house and threatened and assaulted the adult members of the family, before making off with jewellery, cash and designer bags.

Police arrived at the scene at 10.13pm and commenced searches of the area, assisted by NPAS.

A black Kia Sorento, which matched a description of a vehicle seen leaving the burgled property, was located abandoned on a residential road, near to the Great Yorkshire Show Ground.

Descriptions of those involved has not been released.

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to dial 101 and speak to Force Control Room quoting reference 12220017438.

