Harrogate violent robbery: robbers smash through door and attack young mother and children

A young mother has been left traumatised afte 5 masked men smashed through the back door of her house, and then threatened her.

It happened on 30 Janurary 2022 at 10pm. The masked men were armed with knives and other weapons during the incident near penny pot in Harrogate.

The mother hid in a cupboard whilst trying to protect two babies as the men demanded cash, and threatened to stab them.

Items stolen:

Rolex

Louis Vuitton bags

Engagement ring

Cash

Car key

iPhone

The house was ransacked and vandalized. During the incident, the mother was injured and mother’s partner was stabbed and beaten badly trying to protect them.

Editorial note:

We requested information on the incident from North Yorkshire Police, but have not received any information back. Although the police helicopter was in use at around 11pm, over the Hookstone/ Yorkshire Showground, that may have been due to this incident or a missing person incident.